Three of the six public school districts based in Reno County plan to lower the mill levy for the 2019-20 budget year

A fourth district is seeking to raise its levy by a fraction, and a fifth district is proposing a nearly 1-mill hike.

There is no information about the direction the tax rate will go for the sixth and largest district, Hutchinson USD 308. It is the only school district that saw its estimated assessed valuation in Reno County drop. It also is the only district entirely within Reno County, because the other five school districts extend into a small portion of a neighboring county.

In some cities in Reno County — including Hutchinson — the overall public school tax rate is is the largest single charge in the household’s annual property tax statement arriving near the end of the year. The school district’s mill levy is higher than the levy imposed by the city, county and Hutchinson Community College.

For a home in Buhler USD 313, the proposed tax rate of 54.996 mills would translate into an annual property tax bill of $586.45 on a $100,000 home. Buhler USD’s proposed mill levy hike is less than 0.2%, so the owner of the $100,000 home would see his tax bill climb by less than $2 from last year if the budget is adopted.

Built into every school district’s mill levy is the state-mandated 20 mills for the general fund. On those 20 mills, a home gets a $20,000 exemption in the property tax calculation. The $100,000 home is treated as an $80,000 home to arrive at the tax from those 20 mills.

Public comment invited

Public budget hearings will be held this month.

Slated Monday, Aug. 12:

• Haven USD 312: Proposed levy is 56.756, down from the current 57.231. The hearing will start at 5:45 p.m. at the district office, 414 W. Main St.

Slated for Monday, Aug. 19:

• Fairfield USD 310: Proposed levy is 56.686, down from current 58.051. Meeting starts at 9 a.m. at the district office, 16115 S. Langdon Road.

• Buhler USD 313: Proposed levy is 54.996, up from 54.835 currently. Meeting starts at 6 p.m. at district headquarters, 406 W. 7th.

• Nickerson-South Hutchinson USD 309: Proposed levy is 44.826, down from 48.688 currently. Meeting starts at 7 p.m. at district headquarters, 4501 W. 4th Ave.

• Pretty Prairie USD 311: Proposed levy is 56.754, up from the current 55.581 mills. The district office is at 206 E. Main St.

Slated for Monday, Aug. 26:

• Hutchinson USD 308: The public budget hearing is scheduled for 5:50 p.m. at the Administration Center, 1520 N. Plum St. No information on the proposed budget is available before a presentation to the school board during its 6 p.m. Monday, Aug. 12, meeting.

Cutting the rate

The planned 4-mill drop in Nickerson-South Hutchinson USD’s levy reflects a bond debt that was paid off this year, according to interim superintendent Jeanne Stroh. That bond financed various improvements, including a gym and technology lab at Nickerson High School.

On the ballot in November is a proposed $29.9 million bond issue for Nickerson-South Hutchinson that would finance improvements and/or expansions at all of the district’s schools. If the bond issue passes, it would require a mill levy increase, but the exact amount wasn't available Friday at the district office. However, it would be greater than the 4-mill reduction.

The 2019-20 budget will be set before the USD 309 bond issue vote, and the property tax statement homeowners will receive this year would not include a tax hike stemming from this bond issue if it passes.

USD 309’s Stroh noted there is a decrease in federal funding due to a new federal formula, but there’s also an approximately 6 percent increase in state funding based on recent legislation.

A boost in the estimated assessed valuation gives taxing entities a boost in revenues without raising the mill levy. In Fairfield USD 310, a slight increase in property valuation, combined with “careful spending,” enabled the district to drop its overall mill rate, according to Superintendent Betsy McKinney.

“We do our best to provide an excellent education for Fairfield students; at the same time we recognize the importance of being fiscally responsible to our taxpayer,” McKinney said in a statement.

Haven USD 312 is anticipating a dip in the mill levy, but its overall budget will be slightly higher due to the increase in base state aid per pupil in the new finance formula. Last year, the state’s base state aid per pupil was $4,165. This year, it will be $4,436.

With greater state aid, districts are raising employee pay, and some districts also are covering the increase in health insurance coverage costs. Some districts are still negotiating with teachers for 2019-20 contracts, while Haven USD 312 has filed impasse papers with the Kansas Department of Labor because no agreement has been reached.

Hutchinson’s outlook

Hutchinson USD 308 Superintendent Mike Folks and Julie Stucky, director of fiscal management and business operations, traveled to Topeka to present a preliminary budget to Kansas Department of Education staff, which offers to review school district budgets. Changes were made to that document.

A request by The News for the preliminary budget was denied by the district, which cited the Kansas Open Records Act’s provision that a preliminary draft that has not been publicly cited or identified in an open meeting is not considered open record.

Stucky is expected to present the budget to the board Monday night.