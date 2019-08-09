Missouri S&T announces honor list

ROLLA, Mo. — Missouri University of Science and Technology announced the names of students who made the honor list for the Spring 2019 semester, with Newton's Paige Berg — a senior majoring in aerospace engineering — being included among those honorees.

To be included on the honor list, students must have carried a minimum of 12 hours and had grade-point averages of 3.2 or above out of a possible 4.0.

Founded in 1870 as the University of Missouri School of Mines and Metallurgy, Missouri S&T is a research university of more than 8,600 students and part of the four-campus University of Missouri System. Located in Rolla, Mo., Missouri S&T offers 99 degree programs in 40 areas of study and awards bachelor's, master's and Ph.D. degrees in engineering, the sciences, business and information technology, the humanities and the liberal arts.

FHSU announces spring 2019 graduates

HAYS — Local and area students were among the 2,273 who completed associate, bachelor’s or graduate degrees at Fort Hays State University in the spring 2019 semester.

The university conferred 456 graduate degrees (master’s, Education Specialist and Doctor of Nursing Practice), 1,799 bachelor’s degrees and 59 associate degrees.

Graduates from Harvey County included the following:

• Cheyenne Depue (Burrton), Bachelor of Science in health and human performance.

• Andrea P. Dubois (Halstead), Bachelor of General Studies (leadership).

• Sarah Rose Gould (Halstead), Master of Science in education administration.

• Taylor Christine Burns (Newton), Bachelor of Science in nursing.

• Jennie C. Cross (Newton), Bachelor of Business Administration in management.

• Sayra Abigail Porras (Newton), Bachelor of Business Administration in finance (banking).