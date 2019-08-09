Visitors to the Cosmosphere can now visit the Apollo 11 landing site on the Moon, inspect artifacts up close or see their home from a new viewpoint, thanks to a new 3D interactive display.

The Liquid Galaxy display surrounds visitors with seven vertical, 50-inch screens of rich imagery generated through data from Google Maps, Google Earth and Google Street view, as well as images from the moon.

The display allows visitors to search for and explore a specific location — anything from the Eiffel Tower or the Titanic to their hometown — as well as see Cosmosphere-specific content. Visitors can see an Apollo-era space suit up close, or dive into the canyons on Mars.

“There’s also some videos, like one that takes you back to Kennedy’s speech when he says we’re going to the moon,” said Carla Stanfield, public relations coordinator for the Cosmosphere.

“You can really dive deeper. This definitely involves that hands-on aspect that you can’t otherwise. You can’t touch our space suits on display, but you can get darn close with this,” Stanfield said.

The display was donated to the Cosmosphere by Brian and Beth McClendon, of Lawrence, and was installed last month.

“Beth and I first experienced the Cosmosphere last year and were very impressed,” Brian McClendon said in a news release. “As the Cosmosphere team works to improve the museum, this is one way we could help. We hope it inspires people to learn more about their world and universe, and how technology makes these experiences accessible.”

The display is part of the Cosmosphere’s permanent collection and offers a unique experience for Hutchinson’s visitors. The only other display like it is located in Lawrence at the University of Kansas.

“Not only will the content always be updating, there’s a million places on Earth you can visit, let alone the fact that you can also fly to a constellation or through a star cluster,” Stanfield said.

The Liquid Galaxy experience is included with admission to the Hall of Space Museum on the lower level of the Cosmosphere.