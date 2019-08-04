Polls will operate from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday in primary election races in Reno County and the region.

Most voters in Hutchinson will vote in the Meadowlark Building on the Kansas State Fairgrounds. Those voters living in Precincts 27, 28, and 28 Exclave will vote at Dillon Nature Center, 3002 E. 30th Ave., and voters in Precinct 34 and 34 Exclave will go to Bethany Church of the Nazarene, 408 Kent Rd.

On the ballot for all Hutchinson voters is an at-large Hutchinson City Council race featuring four candidates: Sara Bagwell, David A. Inskeep, Nicolas Lam, and Ceeley Williams.

Southeast Hutchinson voters also will vote on the Southeast District council seat contenders: Arthur F. “Andy” Anderson IV, Steve Dechant, Steven Garza, and Charles A. Johnston.

In the city of The Highlands, voters will go to their customary voting place, Mitchell United Methodist Church, 5512 N. Pennington Road, to determine the fate of a property tax lid ballot that would allow the city property tax to increase by $30,000 for 2020.

Reno County township voters living in Sterling USD 376 will trim the field of 14 candidates running for the school board.

Medford Township voters will cast ballots at Nickerson Community Center, 11 N. Nickerson St. Enterprise, Hayes and Walnut townships’ voters will vote at Sterling Evangelical Church, 3017 N. Sterling Road.

Rice County voters residing in USD 376 will vote at Sterling Methodist Church Fellowship Hall, Sterling.

On the ballot for four seats on the Sterling school board are: Kent Anthony, Larry Brownlee, Lauren E. Bundy, Ted Carder, Jessica Dobson, William Kilgore, Kevin Laudermilk, David Lockhart, Katelyn Mattson-Levy, Joshua K. Sant, Daniel W. Smith, Debra V. Stout, Melinda Thomas and Susan Wilson.

In Grant County, an at-large Ulysses USD 214 seat has five candidates: Diana Nunez, Rick Ashby, Shayla Hermandez-Jaquez, Wilhamina (Willa) Eddie and Alisha Beims. Voting will take place at the Civic Center.

As of midday Friday, 350 voters had cast early ballots in Reno County's walk-in advance voting site in the Reno County Courthouse Annex. The county mailed 377 advance ballots.

Walk-in early voting sites must close at noon Monday.