Chauncie Eugene York, 90, of Baxter Springs, Kansas passed from this life on Friday, August 2, 2019 at his home with his family at his side.

Chauncie was born March 3, 1929 in rural Columbus, Kansas to the union of Chauncie J. and Mabel Ida (Foley) York. Chauncie served in the United States Navy from 1946-1950. Chauncie worked as a journey wireman for the IBEW local 226 in Topeka, Kansas, retiring in 1993. He recently received his 65-year plaque from IBEW local 226. Chauncie enjoyed being outdoors, especially yardwork.

Chauncie was united in marriage to Lora Lee (Webb) York on May 3, 1953 in Clayton, New Mexico. They enjoyed 66 wonderful years together. She survives of the home. Additional survivors include one son, Billy W. York Sr., of Seneca, Missouri; two grandchildren, Stacey Krokroskia and Billy W. York Jr.; four great granchidlren.

Chauncie is preceded in death by his parents, four brothers; three sisters; one great grandson, Jordan Krokroskia; one granddaughter, Chelsey Krokroskia.

Memorial graveside services will be held at 11 a.m., Thursday, August 8, 2019 at the Lowell Cemetery. Chauncie has been entrusted to Derfelt’s Baxter Chapel for cremation. Online condolences may be expressed at www.derfeltfuneralhomes.com.