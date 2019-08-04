Free boxloads of merchandise from Amazon right on your doorstep! What could possibly be bad about getting the Santa treatment all year long? Plenty!

Your Better Business Bureau (BBB) is warning consumers that there is a scary downside to this recent scam. You are not the one who hit the jackpot. A scammer company is the real winner.

This scam is called brushing, and it has been popping up all over the country. Suddenly boxes of unordered (by the recipient) merchandise from Amazon begin arriving. There is no return address except that of Amazon. The receiver has no idea who ordered the items. They are varied. For example, in one case a humidifier, a hand warmer, a flashlight, a Bluetooth speaker and a computer vacuum cleaner arrived unordered.

Why would such merchandise be sent to you if you didn’t request it? The companies, usually foreign, third-party sellers that are sending the items are simply using your address and your Amazon information. Their intention is to make it appear as though you wrote a glowing online review of their merchandise, and that you are a verified buyer of that merchandise. They then post a fake, positive review to improve their products’ ratings, which means more sales for them. The payoff is highly profitable from their perspective.

Why it’s bad news for you

The fact that someone was able to have the items sent to you as if you purchased them indicates that they probably have some of your Amazon account information. Certainly, they have your name and address and possibly, your phone number and a password. The company either hacked your account themselves or purchased the information from a hacker. Once the information is out there, it could be used for numerous crooked enterprises.

The fake online review angle is only one way they benefit. By using the brushing scam, they also are increasing their sales numbers. After all, they aren’t really purchasing the items since the payment goes right back to them. Increased sales numbers, even though padded with fake purchases, look good for the company and help lead to more sales.

Then there is the “porch pirate” angle. There have been instances where thieves used other people’s mailing addresses and accounts, then watched for the delivery of the package so they can steal it from your door before you get it.

What can you do?

First of all, is the obvious question: What do you do with the merchandise? You are allowed to keep it. The Federal Trade Commission says you have a legal right to keep unordered merchandise.

The bigger issue is: What do you do about your information having been obtained by crooks? Here are some helpful tips:

• Pay attention to who is actually handling transactions on sites like Amazon. It is often from a third-party seller. You may want to only purchase items that are shipped by Amazon directly.

• Notify Amazon or the retailer by going to their website and getting contact information. Don’t answer an email.

• Change your account passwords. You may want to consider a password manager service to improve account security.

• You may want to freeze your credit with one of the three main credit monitoring services.

• Report the fake review to Amazon or wherever it appears. Brushing is illegal, and they will take the review down.

• Look up any company you are considering doing business with at bbb.org.

For other questions you may have regarding shipments of unordered merchandise, contact your BBB at (800) 856-2417, or visit our website at bbb.org.