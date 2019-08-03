The former secretary of the Kansas Department for Children and Families could become the Kansas Youth Suicide Prevention Coordinator, a position created by legislation this year.

Gina Meier-Hummel, appointed to lead the cabinet office in 2017 by then-Gov. Sam Brownback, left that post in January 2019 with the change of administrations.

Meier-Hummel subsequently became the full-time deputy director of the victims’ services division within Attorney General Derek Schmidt’s office. She resigned from that post at the end of June to become executive director of O’Connell Youth Ranch in Lawrence.

The Attorney General’s office would like to offer the Kansas Youth Suicide Prevention Coordinator position, on a part-time, non-benefits-eligible basis, to its former employee, who would remain employed by the O’Connell Youth Ranch as its executive director, according to information in an opinion issued recently by the Kansas Governmental Ethics Commission.

The opinion didn't identify Meier-Hummel by name but gave her employment history.

On July 24, the Attorney General’s office requested an opinion from the ethics commission on whether it would be permitted to employ, on a part-time basis, an individual who is otherwise principally employed by a private entity that receives placements from two entities that have direct contracts with the Department for Children and Families that were amended and signed by the individual in 2018 when she was serving as DCF Secretary.

The ethics commission said the individual may accept employment with the Attorney General's office without violating the provisions of Kansas governmental ethics laws.

A fiscal note attached to a Senate bill regarding the proposed Kansas Youth Suicide Prevention Coordinator said the Attorney General’s office indicated enactment would result in additional expenditures of $100,924 to hire one full-time equivalent position.

C.J. Grover, public information officer for the Attorney General’s office, said Friday that the office would provide more information on the new coordinator “in the coming days.”