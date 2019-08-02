Leavenworth County officials are working on a new comprehensive plan. As part of that process, county commissioners hope all residents will take a short public survey to help them determine needs and priorities that will shape the county’s future.

Leavenworth County officials are working on a new comprehensive plan. As part of that process, county commissioners hope all residents will take a short public survey to help them determine needs and priorities that will shape the county’s future.

“The county is making a substantial investment in creating a plan and resident participation is critical to our success,” said County Commissioner Chad Schmike. “We need the help of the residents to ensure we develop the very best plan for Leavenworth County.”

The goal of the plan is to ensure Leavenworth County can continue to grow in a sustainable way that both fulfills the needs of its residents and preserves the integrity of its rural areas. But the plan will only work, Doug Smith, county commission chairman, said, if it truly represents the will of the county’s residents.

“We need a plan that the people have had a say in,” Smith said. “Taking the survey is an important step in that process.”

The plan will address issues concerning infrastructure, land use and urban growth with the increasing development along highway corridors.

“The economy is strong, and it seems likely that more federal money is going to be available for infrastructure projects,” Schmike said. “Those with a strong plan are more likely to be a beneficiary for those funds.”

County Commissioner Mike Stieben pointed out that the U.S. Constitution protects a citizen’s right to own and possess private property, and that participating in the public input process will provide government officials with clear direction as to how they want those property rights regulated and tax dollars spent.

“Participating in the process will allow each citizen to voice their concerns about the reach of government regulation and the importance of government being fair and reasonable in the application of such regulatory authority,” Stieben said.

Commissioner Vicky Kaaz said the online survey was designed to be an easy way for a large number of residents to participate without having to attend a face-to-face meeting. It only takes five minutes to complete, and will allow commissioners to know how popular some proposed new ideas and policies would be with county residents.

“If you haven’t taken the survey yet, I really encourage you to do so,” said Kaaz. “This is an opportunity for all county residents to share their opinions regarding our vision, goals and priorities for the future.”

The survey can be accessed through Sept. 1 at www.lvcountyplan.com or from the county’s website at www.leavenworthcounty.gov

A printed survey can be requested by contacting the Planning and Zoning Department at www.compplan@leavenworthcounty.org or 913-684-0465.