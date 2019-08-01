Fort Leavenworth Frontier Heritage Communities

Active Building is Fort Leavenworth Frontier Heritage Communities’ resident portal. This portal is a simple way for residents to stay connected to community events and to create and track non-emergent maintenance requests. Joining is very easy — just follow these steps:

Sign up at https://frontierheritagecommunities.activebuilding.com and click New User and Get Started Now.

The e-mail address used to register on Active Building must be the same e-mail address provided during lease signing. Active Building will sometimes not work with “.mil” e-mail accounts. Residents who need to change the e-mail address to a personal account can call FLFHC at (913) 682-6300 to update it.

There can only be one Active Building account per address; however, multiple devices (phones, computer, etc.) can use the same login and password.

During registration, Active Building will request an address code. This code is typically the first four letters of the street name followed by the unit number. For example, 175 Johnson Drive would be JOHN175.

For address codes for streets that begin with numbers, for example 6th Infantry Road, contact FLFHC at (913) 682-6300 and the address code can be provided.

For more information, contact the Community Management Office (913) 682-6300.

Back-to-school contest

Stop by the office at 220 Hancock Ave. to enter for a chance to win a back-to-school backpack filled with goodies. All entries must be received by Aug. 2. Two winners will be drawn.

Birthday drawing

Have a child with a birthday in August? Come by the Fort Leavenworth Frontier Heritage Communities office at 220 Hancock Ave. to enter him or her into the monthly birthday drawing. All submissions must be received in the FLFHC office by Aug. 21.

Coloring contest

Children’s coloring contest sheets are available online at www.ftleavenworthfamilyhousing.com and at the FLFHC office at 220 Hancock Ave. Entries must be received by Aug. 21.

Yard of the Month

FLFHC representatives will patrol villages each month through October in search of three yards that will be named “Yard of the Month” during the third week of each month. Winners will receive a $25 gift card and a Yard of the Month certificate as well as recognition in the FLFHC newsletter and on Facebook. Winners are chosen based on the use of color, ornaments and plants in their front yard and porch.

Village of the Month

Housing village mayors now have the opportunity to leave their mark and help promote their village to greatness.

One of those ways is by encouraging residents to keep lawns and common areas clean and orderly. Photos of a village’s progress can be e-mailed to fhc@tmo.com and shared on FLFHC’s Facebook page. The village with the most improvement each month will have the opportunity to win $50 cash to use toward village activities in addition to the $200 village funds already provided each year. There is no limit to how many times a village can win.

Utilities tip

A dishwasher uses less water when full than is used when washing the same amount of dishes by hand. Let dishes air-dry to save even more on utilities.

