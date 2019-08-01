HALSTEAD — This is the 132nd year for Halstead's Old Settlers festival, and while many activities remain the same, the timing and location of several events has been tweaked to better accommodate those attending.

"Here Comes the Sun" is the theme of this year's celebration, which is scheduled for Aug. 8-11.

"We did rearrange things," said Old Settlers committee member Linsey Farmer.

The interfaith service and community picnic will be held in Scout Park this year, providing a more central location — and more shade — for Halstead residents.

The timing for the Great Race, which requires participants to roller skate, paddle a canoe, float in an inner tube, run, swim, make free throws with a basketball and ride both tricycles and bicycles, was also altered to allow for two heats for youth teams.

"The participation has really grown over the past few years," Farmer said.

Also growing this year is the food court, located near the intersection of First and Main streets, that will feature a wide selection of menu items from a dozen different vendors.

"Some of them will only be there Friday night while others will just be there Saturday," Farmer said.

Halstead Recreation director Grant Williams said the softball tournament, which has both men's and co-ed divisions, often has more than 20 teams vying for first place.

"Most of the teams are from out town, which draws people in for Old Settlers," Williams said. "That's exciting for Halstead."

Here is a list of Old Settler events and activities:

Aug. 8

The annual Library Lego Competition will begin at 6 p.m. at Halstead Public Library, 264 Main St.

A sidewalk chalk contest starts at 7 p.m. at Harrington & Co., 309 Main, with a showing of "The Goonies" at 8:30 p.m. in the same location.

Aug. 9

Registration for the fishing derby begins at 8 a.m. in Riverside Park and the competition ends at 11 a.m.

A Superhero Bootcamp will start at 11 a.m. at the Halstead Pool, which will also host a free swim from 1 to 4 p.m.

A bike rodeo will begin at 1 p.m. at Kansas Learning Center for Health, 505 Main St., followed by a gaga ball tournament at 2 p.m.

The traditional Great Race will hold its youth competition at 6 p.m. at the intersection of First and Main streets, followed by the adult competition at 7 p.m.

A mud volleyball tournament, along with music and food vendors, will be open from 7 p.m. to midnight at the mud pits next to Halstead's baseball diamond west of Main and North streets. A slip-and-slide is also planned for the evening.

The Sassanachs will also be performing live music from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. at the American Legion, 201 E. First St.

Aug. 10

The sixth annual Dragon's Fire BBQ competition will officially start at 5 a.m. and run until 6 p.m. east of the Halstead Pool, when the public can get samples for $5 and vote for their favorite.

A 5K fun run will start at 7:30 a.m. at Kansas Learning Center for Health.

Breakfast will be served free to the first 50 people with an Old Settlers button or wristband starting at 7 a.m. at Halstead Senior Center, 523 Poplar St.

The softball tournament will start at 8 a.m. at the ball diamonds and continue throughout the day.

The Rod Run Car Show and Sunflower International Harvester Truck Show will begin at 9 a.m and run until 3 p.m. at Scout Park, located at the intersection of Third and Locust streets, with hamburgers served by the Knights of Columbus from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

A kiddie parade will begin at 9:30 a.m. on Main Street, followed by a flyover, ball drop and grand parade at 10 a.m.

Riverside Park will be the site for bounce houses and other kids' activities from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., with carriage rides open from noon to 3 p.m. A pet show and horseshoe tourney will also start at 1 p.m. with turtle races at 2 p.m. in the park.

A model train expo will be held from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 128 E. Second St.

An archery tourney will start at 1 p.m. at Pine Park near First and Main streets, followed at 5 p.m. by a cornhole tournament.

Carnival games and live music from the David Holland Band will start at 5:30 and end at 9 p.m on Main Street, which will also host a kids' pedal pull at 6:30 p.m.

A video game tournament will be held beginning at 5 p.m. at Crossroads Church, 225 Main St.

Tribe will perform live music for a dance on Main Street from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m.

Fireworks will light up the skies along the riverbanks starting at 10 p.m.

Aug. 11

There will be an 8 a.m. golf scramble at Wedgewood Golf Course, 9007 W. First St.

The softball tournament continues at 9 a.m., with the interfaith church service starting at 11 a.m. in Scout Park, followed by a picnic at noon.

"Annie Jr." will be performed at 2:30 p.m. at Halstead High School and the Road Rally Family Competition will start at 4 p.m. at Halstead Middle School.

Other information

The Halstead Heritage Museum will be open for extended hours over the weekend — from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Aug. 9, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Aug. 10 and from 2 to 5 p.m. Aug. 11.

Buttons and wristbands for Old Settlers are $5 and can be purchased during the festival or in advance at downtown businesses.

For more information about Halstead Old Settlers, including where to buy buttons, a complete schedule, event registration and entry fees, visit http://halsteadoldsettlers.com.