KINGMAN - Three-term Kingman County Commissioner John Steffen will not run for re-election in 2020.

State Rep. Jack Thimesch, R-Spivey, is not seeking another term in the Statehouse and instead plans to run for the seat Steffen will vacate when his term is up after the 2020 election.

“I’ve enjoyed it,” Steffen said, but “12 years is enough.”

Steffen represents the 3rd District, which encompasses western Kingman County and the northwest area of the city of Kingman.

He thinks Kingman County is in a good position, with the development of wind farms and plans for an expanded and remodeled law enforcement center.