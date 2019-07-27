Gardens give evidence that summer is more than half over. Asparagus and rhubarb are left to regenerate. Peas, cabbage and broccoli have been uprooted. Their absence makes room for tomatoes and other vines to stretch out. Tendrils of midsummer fruit and late fall vegetables compete with grassy weeds to claim this newfound space.

The same heat that makes green beans leathery incubates perfectly formed baby butternut squashes and pumpkins. Watermelon swell. Cantaloupe appear half-grown where seemingly the night before they were a blossom.

The problem with cantaloupes is that they can not keep their good fortune to themselves. Winter squash and pumpkins are content to wait for autumn recipes to release their warm flavors. The watermelons smugly keep their tastiness a secret. But the cantaloupe rounds out and mellows from hard dark green to a web of lighter green and finally to a lemony yellow. Unlike the tightly bound rind of the watermelon, the fragrance of the cantaloupe betrays it.

Only the one who has planted, nurtured, protected and watered agonizes as to when the cantaloupe should be picked. Only the human consumer recognizes that the first bite of the perfect cantaloupe is a physical and mystical communion with summer sunsets, starlit nights, splendid sunrises, root beer floats, bare feet, picnic tables and children chasing lightning bugs.

Turtles, raccoons, pet dogs and cats, possums and deer see nothing spiritual in a free treat looted from a garden.

I have found box turtles shoulder-deep in the delectable flesh of a cantaloupe. I must have been wrong to think it needed a few more days to ripen. I have watched those turtles being carried off to a new location kicking their guilty clawed feet and arching their long necks in protest.

Thanks to the turtle raid, seeds, pulp and juice soak into the ground. Now all other four-legged diners are on alert that the cantaloupe is ready. Raccoons are the most appreciative. Staying to one fruit at a time they scoop and feast until all that is left is a paper-thin shell.

Possums and deer only have access to the patch if the family dog has already helped himself and lost interest.

Less known is the criminal behavior of horses and their gluttonous raids on cantaloupes. The electric fence that stops and seats people with one jolt has a sound undetected by the human ear. The mare waits, knowing that one of her humans will shut the power off rather than get shocked when watering or weeding. In an adjoining pasture, the gelding carefully tests the space between gate and gatepost. Maybe there will be enough leeway to squeeze between them.

It is a fact that what goes down a horse’s throat can not come back up. But you have my assurance that horses can burp. On the morning I had decided to pick my perfect harvest, I found a sleepy horse surrounded by melon fatalities. Each had a gaping hole where she had taken one indulgent bite.

Apparently horses, as well as humans, know that the first bite of the perfect melon is the best. She had taken one large sample of 21 melons. When confronted, she admitted her guilt with a gentle and very satisfied belch.

From another pasture, the gelding had squeezed through a narrow space in the fence. Since the cantaloupes were already ruined, he had taste-tested ten Black Diamond watermelons. Not only that, but he returned the way he came. While the mare slept off her food fog amongst her cantaloupe kill; he would keep his secret passageway for several days before being found out.

As for the cantaloupe? They had survived frost and drought; beetles and spider mites; powdery mildew and blossom drop. Even thirsty fall weeds could not stop the developing heavenly fruit.

If only they would have kept their good fortune to themselves. If only I had checked the fences. If only…

Jeanie Suter is a mother and grandmother in Hutchinson.