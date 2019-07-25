Leavenworth city commissioners have approved a $4.8 million bid for improvements to Thornton Street.

The bid from Kissick Construction, Kansas City, Missouri, was approved Tuesday during a meeting of the Leavenworth City Commission.

Leavenworth Public Works Director Mike McDonald said the project will make improvements to Thornton Street between Fifth Street and 10th Avenue.

“It will be a complete replacement of the street,” he said.

McDonald said the work should begin in September. The work will take place over the course of two construction seasons.

He said the project also will result in the replacement of the traffic signal at Second Avenue and Thornton Street. New sidewalks also will be constructed on both sides of Thornton Street.

McDonald said the first phase of the project will focus on the section of Thornton Street between Fifth Street and Fifth Avenue.

Also Tuesday, commissioners approved a bid from Sands Construction, Leavenworth, in the amount of $289,938 for several sidewalk improvement projects.

Commissioners also approved a change order for a 2018 street project.

The $36,518 change order was for a New Lawrence Road improvement project. The work was performed in 2018.

McDonald said the change order had been prepared in the fall 2018, but it was never brought to the City Commission for approval.

“It ended up in a file,” he said.

He said staff members in the Public Works Department are “fairly embarrassed by this.”

