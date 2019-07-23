“Hey, buddy, what do we got?” a Hutchinson firefighter asked 9-year-old Aiden Long, stretched out on a classroom floor Monday afternoon in Prairie Hills Middle School, 3200 N. Lucille Drive.

Long could have said he was playing a role in a training exercise for local law enforcement and emergency personnel. He could have said his father was Hutchinson Police Officer Josh Long. Or, he might have said he will be in the fourth grade in August at Plum Creek Elementary School.

But he didn’t say a word.

“No response,” the firefighter noted.

Soon, two firefighters had Aiden securely loaded in a flexible wrap and transported out of the school. Ambulance crews were positioned at the south side of Prairie Hills Middle School.

Every year, a joint local emergency service personnel training exercise takes place in a Reno County school. From Monday through Thursday, the exercise will unfold inside and outside Prairie Hills Middle School.

Members of the Hutchinson Police Department, Hutchinson Fire Department, Reno County Sheriff Department and Reno County EMS are participating in the exercise, which generally runs from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. Participants from the departments rotate in during the week, each facing the same scenarios. A mobile command unit for the exercises is parked at the nearly Hutchinson Fire Station on East 30th Avenue.

For nearly 20 years, local emergency staff has trained in an active shooter exercise.

“The first year that we did it, it was ugly,” said Hutchinson Police Capt. Thad Pickard.

“It’s going OK,” said Hutchinson Police Officer Tim Williams, in charge of the exercise this week. They always learn something from an exercise, Williams said, and there’s always room for improvement.

Some law enforcement personnel carried weapons, but the weapons were not equipped with ammunition. Law enforcement acted as a wall inside the school, enabling firefighters outfitted with helmets, breathing apparatus and protective vests to follow and focus on victims and removing them from the building.

Shifting the exercise to a different school each year allows emergency personnel to become familiar with the buildings. They’ve done the exercises in elementary schools and high schools, too. They even map out where parents, frantic to reach their children, should be directed to await a reunion.

Experience gained from a training exercise at a school would prove valuable if there was an incident at a workplace, Pickard said. Lessons learned also help emergency personnel when they cooperate in response to a natural emergency, such as flooding, he said.