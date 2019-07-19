Grain markets
Kanza Co-op: Wheat $4.11; Corn $4.07; Milo $3.67; Soybeans $7.91
PCP prices: Wheat $4.05; Corn $4.41; Milo/cwt. $6.66; Soybeans $8.20
Scoular: Wheat $4.16; Corn $4.17; Milo $3.87; Soybeans $8.19
