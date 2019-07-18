1. Third Thursday, "Arts and Eats:" 5:30-8:30 p.m. July 18, Downtown Hutchinson. This month’s Third Thursday is all about arts and eats as our community’s Third Thursday celebration takes place on July 18. Hutchinson Art Center events at 4th & Washington include Art Sale wit 45+ vendors; “Painting” Zoo & Live Circus Performances; Sculpture Art Walk award announcements; Food Trucks near 5th & Main; Downtown Business Sidewalk Sale; and Reno County Museum Ice Cream Social with free admission to Oodleplex. A trolley will also be available to transport participants from the various Third Thursday areas, including the featured area at 5th & Main as well as at the Reno County Museum. For more information on Third Thursday, visit thirdthursdayhutch.com or the Third Thursday page on Facebook.

2. Coffee @ the Cosmo: 9-10 a.m. July 18, Cosmosphere, 1100 North Plum Street, Hutchinson. Offered every Third Thursday from 9:00 - 10:00 am, this enriching continuing education program for life-long learners features entertaining, insightful presentations by Cosmosphere staff and visiting professionals who are experts in a variety of topics related to science and space. Free to the public, coffee and pastries are provided. Watch cosmo.org for topics.

3. Opera Kansas Moon-Themed Performance: 10:30 a.m. July 18, Cosmosphere grand lobby, 1100 N Plum St, Hutchinson. Enjoy a special performance of Moon-themed popular songs from Opera Kansas in the Grand Lobby. See www.cosmo.org/Apollo50 for all Apollo 11 activities going on this summer — and don't miss the event of the summer, Landing on the Lawn, July 20 — more info here www.cosmo.org/LOTL.