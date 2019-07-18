The Newton American Legion Post 2 Junior Knights kept on the tails of the Salina Hawks for five innings Wednesday in the Class A, Zone 3 finals at Klein-Scott Field, but Salina was able to pull away in the last two innings to win 17-10.

Salina advances to the Class A state tournament July 24 at Lake Shawnee Park in Topeka.

Newton faces either Junction City or Hutchinson at about 7 p.m. Thursday in the Zone 4 (consolation bracket) finals.

Tied 10-10, Salina outscored Newton 7-0 in the last two innings of play.

“I was really proud of the way we competed at the plate,” Newton manager Mark George said. “It was a slugfest. They punched us. We punched them. I was really proud of our resolve we showed throughout the game. Salina is a really good team. You have to be able to hit them. The determining factor tonight, which we talked about this before the game, was you have to eliminate the free bases — whether it be a walk, or relaying the ball in from the outfield. You can’t allow them to get in scoring position. You have to keep the double play intact as much as possible. We didn’t always do a good job of that tonight.”

Salina starter Nathan Farmer went three innings, while Jayton Mathis finished the game for the win, striking out three.

Newton starter Cade Valdez struck out five in four innings in a no-decision. Joe Slechta struck out four in two innings, taking the loss. Joel Franz ended the game for Newton, striking out one.

Mathis went four for five hitting for Salina, driving in four runs. Jarret Pittenger went four for five with four RBIs. Pittenger had two singles, a double and a triple. Colton Bell and Kade Barber each went two for three with two RBIs. Farmer also drove in two runs.

Jake Schmidt went three for four hitting for Newton with two RBIs. Karson Keeler went two for three with an RBI. Owen Mick went two for four with an RBI.

Newton opened play with five runs in the bottom of the first inning, aided by a pair of Salina errors.

Salina came back with four runs in the top of the second on three hits. Newton answered in the bottom of the second on an RBI single for Schmidt.

Salina used three hits and two Newton errors to score five runs in the top of the fourth. Newton came back with a pair of runs on one hit, an RBI double Jake Schmidt.

With two outs in the top of the fifth, Salina posted three straight singles to score a run. Two walks led to another run.

An error and a pair of hits in the bottom of the fifth inning allowed Newton to tie the game back up.

Pittenger tripled with one out in the top of the sixth and scored on a Zach Redding single. Salina tacked on three more runs in the inning.

Pittinger hit a two-run single in the top of the seventh, but was denied the cycle. He scored on a Kade Barber single.

“The wind was tough today,” George said. “It was beneficial for us offensively, but it was also beneficial for them. We have to do a better job of cleaning up mistakes. On a day like today, our first move has to be back. The guys are going to have to figure that out.”

Junction City 10, Andover 0

(4 innings)

The Junction City Blues advanced to the Zone 4 semifinals with a 10-0 win over Andover in four innings on the 10-run rule.

Junction City pitchers Jordan Kell and Andrew Khoury each went two innings to share the three-hit shutout. Kell struck out three for the win.

Junction City scored in every inning but the fourth.

Russell Wilkey finished the game three for three hitting with a two-run home run, a triple and a single. He finished with three RBIs.

Bradon Avers drove in two runs. James Hancock went two for three hitting with an RBI.

Drew Evans took the loss for Andover, striking out three.

Hutchinson 24, El Dorado 10

(6 innings)

The Hutchinson Hawks twice came within winning the game early on the 10-run rule, but was finally able to close out the win with seven runs in the top of the sixth inning.

El Dorado was held hitless for the first three innings.

Three hit batters and four errors in the top of the first allowed Hutchinson to score eight runs in the inning.

Hutchinson added three runs in the third inning and two in the fourth.

El Dorado kept the game alive with six runs in the bottom of the fourth. Trip Baker hit an inside-the-park grand slam.

Hutchinson scored four runs in the fifth, but El Dorado again avoided the run rule with three runs.

Bennett Turner went four for four hitting for Hutchinson, driving in five runs. Jared Stoffel went three for four with two RBIs. Kahler Dixon went two for four with two RBIs. Kinser Newquist and Zach Hogan each drove in a pair of runs.

Ethan Manke went three for four hitting for El Dorado.

Hutchinson used six pitchers. Turner, Carter Booe and Bobby Garland each threw a no-hit inning. Booe struck out three.

Newquist pitched the win.

El Dorado used five pitchers with Brandon Scribner taking the loss.