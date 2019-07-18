Grain markets
Kanza Co-op: Wheat $4.12; Corn $4.09; Milo $3.69; Soybeans $7.78
PCP prices: Wheat $4.12; Corn $4.46; Milo/cwt. $6.76; Soybeans $8.26
Scoular: Wheat $4.17; Corn $4.18; Milo $3.88; Soybeans $8.06
