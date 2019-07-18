Charlotte Faye Fowler (Michael), 72, peacefully passed away at home in Pratt, Kansas, July 16, 2019. Charlotte was born June 18, 1947 in Cape Fair, Missouri, to Claude Michael and Mary Wood.

Charlotte is Heavenly reunited with her mother and father, 13 siblings, and 2 grandchildren, Alex Stone and Delorean Hadley.

Charlotte will be sadly missed by her surviving siblings Glenn Michael of Quincy, California and Orrin Lee Michael of Howard, Kansas, and her sons John Kelley of Pratt, Kansas, and Ray Kelley (Eleasha) of Wichita, Kansas, and her daughters Sheryl Stone (Randy) of Pratt, Kansas, and Rhonda Fowler of Wichita, Kansas and one daughter whom she may not have birthed, but loved just the same, Tammy Phillips of Wichita, Kansas.

Charlotte was loved by all who knew her. She took special joy in all of her 9 grand-children; Tim, Maria, Michael, Marina, Garet, Zach, Nate, Joe and Elizabeth, and her 10 great grand-children; Malachi, Ayden, Khristopher, Tim Jr, Kayisa, Cora, Amor, Paisley, Esme, and Malie along with nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.

Charlotte was a proud caregiver of a multitude of senior citizens over her 23 years of service as a Certified Nurse Aide and Activity Director.

In Honor of our mother, donations can be made to the American Lung Association and Kindred Hospice of Hutchinson, Kansas.