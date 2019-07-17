1. Yoga at the Art Center: 7 p.m. July 17, Hutchinson Art Center, 405 N Washington St, Hutchinson. Join us on Wednesday nights for yoga with Jeana Reed. All skill levels welcome! Tickets are $8 for Art Center members / $10 for non-members and free with Little Rabbit Modern Membership. Purchase tickets online at www.littlerabbitstudio.com.

2. Literary Quiz Night: 6:30 p.m. July 17, McPherson Public Library, 214 W Marlin St, McPherson. Show off your well-earned knowledge, have fun with friends, and meet new book-loving people. Choose a team name and put your love for literature to the test while competing against other teams. Teams must include three to five adults over the age of 18. Snacks and prizes will be provided. Registration is required at https://macpl.libcal.com/event/5307602

3. Let Them Eat Cake Coffee Group: German Puff Pancake: 10 a.m. July 17, Apron Strings Kitchen Store, 1 S. Main St., Hutchinson. Cost is $15 per person. Please register by calling 620-259-7339, signing up online at apronstringsstore.com, or coming in to the store.