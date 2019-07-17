Stolen car abandoned after being followed by officer

SALINA — A Salina police officer attempted to follow a car moving erratically down the road Tuesday evening, which later turned out to be stolen.

According to a report by Capt. Paul Forrester, of the Salina Police Department, an officer on patrol observed a 2008 Ford Taurus being driven erratically at Eight and Woodland streets about 8:20 p.m. Tuesday. The vehicle also was traveling at speeds exceeding the posted 30 mph speed limit.

The officer attempted to follow the vehicle but lost sight of it near Ninth and Woodland. The vehicle was located in an ally in the 600 block of West Grand, abandoned by the driver, Forrester said.

After the car's registered owner was contacted, it was discovered that a granddaughter had taken the vehicle to a friend's home to be worked on, but she later found out it was missing from that location.

Forrester said an investigation has revealed a possible suspect in the theft.