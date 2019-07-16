MARION — Robert Allen Huckriede, 66, passed away July 14, 2019 at St. Luke Hospital in Marion. He was born August 19, 1952 in Greensburg to Edison and Billie (Cook) Huckriede.

Survivors include: daughter, Candice Huckriede of Oregon; brothers, Steve Huckriede of Gravette, Arkansas, Dave Huckriede of Grove, Oklahoma, Mike Huckriede of Lake of the Ozarks, Missouri, Kim Huckriede of Duncan, Oklahoma, Scott Huckriede of Lake of the Ozarks, Missouri; sister, JoAnn Helm of Marion, Kansas; numerous nieces and nephews.

Predeceased by his wife, Carol Huckriede.

Family will have a private family graveside service. Memorials to Good Shepherd Hospice in care of Jost Funeral Home P.O. Box 266 Hillsboro, KS 67063. Online condolences at www.jostfuneralhome.com.