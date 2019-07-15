It will be far from cool on Monday in Topeka, with afternoon highs expected around 90 degrees.

But Monday is shaping up to be the coolest day of the week, according to the National Weather Service.

Highs on Tuesday should reach the lower-90s before topping out around 100 degrees Wednesday through Sunday.

No rain is in the forecast for the coming week.

Here is the seven-day outlook from the National Weather Service:

• Today: Increasing clouds, with a high near 88. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

• Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 69. East wind around 5 mph becoming calm after midnight.

• Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 92. Calm wind becoming east around 5 mph in the afternoon.

• Tuesday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 75. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph after midnight.

• Wednesday: Sunny and hot, with a high near 100. Breezy, with a south wind 5 to 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.

• Wednesday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 79.

• Thursday: Sunny and hot, with a high near 100.

• Thursday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 79.

• Friday: Sunny and hot, with a high near 100.

• Friday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 78.

• Saturday: Sunny and hot, with a high near 99.

• Saturday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 78.

• Sunday: Sunny and hot, with a high near 98.