The following persons from central and southwest Kansas have filed bankruptcy petitions with the federal district court. Unless otherwise noted, the filings are Chapter 7.

Buhler

David Isaiah Mathes and Jenee Louise Mathes, aka Jeness Louise Vaught, assets: $41,595; liabilities: $201,265.

Canton

Caden Dwayne Friesen, assets: $29,378; liabilities: $56,072.

Cimarron

Aaron Jake Renstrom, assets: $9,802; liabilities: $50,145.

Garden City

Vicente' Sundance Gallardo and Jessica Suzanne Gallardo, dba Sage House Soaps LLC, assets: $160,100; liabilities: $248,403.

Marcello Solorio, Chapter 13, estimated assets: $0 to $50,000; estimated liabilities: $100,001 to $500,000.

Great Bend

Austin Lee Riley, assets: $14,255; liabilities: $55,523.

Hays

Deborah Lynn Bratton, aka Deborah L. Hanson-Bratton, assets: $123,767; liabilities: $132,624.

Casey J. Pletcher and Brittany N. Pletcher, aka Brittany N. Murphy, assets: $95,310; liabilities: $161,865.

Hesston

Timothy Robert Weaver and Myshelia Mildred Marguerite Weaver, assets: $842,310; liabilities: $1,070,730.

Hutchinson

LaDonna Jo Benscheidt and Laddy Benscheidt, assets: $10,291; liabilities: $66,819.

Francis Edward Fisher Jr., assets: $7,447; liabilities: $89,020.

Albert Andrew Klug and Tabitha Marie Klug, assets: $164,243; liabilities: $190,218.

Treaza Annette Sovine, aka Treaza Annette Perser, Treaza Annette Mehl; Treaza Annette Norman, Treaza Annette Jacobsen, assets: $2,628; liabilities: $39,275.

Lindsborg

Bernadine Lee Herman, assets: $190,200; liabilities: $140,002.

Lyons

Debra Lee Oden, aka Debra Waters, assets: $38,344; liabilities: $38,578.

McPherson

Scott D. Cordell and Cynthia R. Cordell, aka Cynthia Harris, Chapter 13, assets: $234,350; liabilities: $263,148.

David Howard Schafer, formerly dba Dave's Plumbing, and Sheryl Dawn Schafer, Chapter 13, assets: $208,462; liabilities: $218,401.

Moundridge

Mindy Lynn Hudgens, aka Mindy Bieri, Mindy Hudgens, Mindy L. Hudgens, Chapter 13, assets: $1,850; liabilities: $80,977.

Ulysses

Arthur H. Meredith and Mary Z. Meredith, assets: $165,360; liabilities: $51,277.

Chapter 7, liquidation, business or personal; Chapter 11, business reorganization; Chapter 12, farmer reorganization; Chapter 13, personal reorganization. Dba: doing business as; aka: also known as.