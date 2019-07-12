Summer Music Camp for students who have completed grades 2-4 will be held from 9:30 to 11 a.m. Aug. 13-16 at First Mennonite Church of Christian, 719 S. Christian Ave. in Moundridge.



Taught by Laura Goerzen and sponsored by the Moundridge Arts Council, Summer Music Camp students will learn basic concepts of rhythm, melody, harmony and ensemble playing. Musical activities will include bucket drums, body percussion, bells and an introduction to the keyboard.



A short program will be performed at 7 p.m. Aug. 16 to provide students with an opportunity to show family and friends what they have learned.



To register for Summer Music Camp, email laura.n.goerzen@gmail.com or call 620-386-0518.