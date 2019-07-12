The Kansas Legislature's bipartisan leadership council agreed to give their immediate staff members a 2.5 percent raise and develop a plan for dealing with low salaries of full- and part-time legislative employees that contributes to hiring and turnover challenges.

The adjustment was made retroactive to July 1 to reflect the 2.5 percent raise previously authorized for the Legislature's nonpartisan researchers, auditors, bill drafters and clerks who play an integral role in each session.

Senate President Susan Wagle, R-Wichita, said a three-person subcommittee of the Legislative Coordinating Council would report by October on competitiveness of salaries for people who work for the Legislature.

"It seems we have a problem keeping employees," Wagle said. "All our hirees are under market."

Rep. Blaine Finch, an Ottawa Republican and the House's speaker pro tem, said the salary study ought to look at all legislative departments.

"We have several departments that serve the Legislature that do great work — whether it's long hours, whether it's difficult tasks — and they should be fairly compensated for the work they do," Finch said.

He said the LCC subcommittee of Wagle, House Speaker Ron Ryckman, R-Olathe, and Senate Minority Leader Anthony Hensley, D-Topeka, had to evaluate propriety of wages paid part-time session workers. It's increasingly difficult to place qualified staff to work with senators and representatives during the annual session, he said.

"Getting qualified people in is becoming more acute by the year," Finch said. "We want to make sure the staff are actually able to help legislators communicate with constituents."

Hensley said compensation for legislative interns should be part of the analysis. He also recommended evaluation of a decision by the state printing office to charge lawmakers 12 cents for each piece of mail sent out by a House or Senate member. It may be time to increase the mail allowance for legislators, he said.

"That 12 cents adds up, and we're getting less opportunities to mail out to our constituents for the money we actually spend. That's an issue," Hensley said.

Meanwhile, the 2020 budget included no pay raise for representatives or senators. Each is to continue to be paid $88.66 per day in base compensation and $149 per day for living expenses. Legislators also would get $787 per month to cover expenses incurred when the Legislature wasn't in session.