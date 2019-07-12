Staff reports

Friday

Jul 12, 2019


Grain markets

Kanza Co-op: Wheat $4.38; Corn $4.28; Milo $3.88; Soybeans $7.96

PCP prices: Wheat $4.04; Corn $4.36; Milo/cwt. $6.57; Soybeans $8.09

Scoular: Wheat $4.43; Corn $4.36; Milo $4.06; Soybeans $8.29