Americare's newest skilled nursing and rehabilitation facility is now under construction; to be called Grand Plains.

A ground-breaking ceremony Tuesday morning for a new skilled nursing and rehabilitation community at 331 State Route 61 made it official. Grand Plains is the name of the new Americare-owned facility now under construction in Pratt. Plans are that the facility will be completed by fall of 2020.

“The new 37,000 square foot community will be licensed by the State of Kansas and certified by the Center for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) for 60 beds including 12 private suites and 24 companion suites,” said Patricia Cokingtin, Senior Vice President for Americare. “The companion suites are specially designed to enhance privacy for both residents. Resident rooms have a fully accessible shower and whirlpool bathing will available in the spa. The $11 million building includes a 1,800 square-foot therapy gym and wellness center that includes a full kitchen and bathroom used in occupational therapy. Other public spaces include two dining areas and a private dining room, a designated resident activity center, two living rooms and a café.”

According to Cokingtin, Pratt County Commissioners and the board of directors of Pratt Regional Medical agreed on a memorandum of understanding with Americare in 2017. The memorandum indicated that the hospital and county will not have ownership interest nor financial risk in the new community. Further, if Pratt County and PRMC are confident that Americare can meet the skilled nursing and rehabilitation needs of the area with quality services, it would close Pratt Rehab and Residence Center (PRRC), once the new community is operational.

Americare purchased Hilltop Manor in Cunningham from a group of local investors in 2014, leading to improvements in many areas, including a recent deficiency-free rating award.

Pratt Regional Medical Center President and CEO Susan Page said that many changes and upgrades were needed to keep PRRC viable, so community leaders began to look for alternatives to remodeling the aging structure.

“We witnessed how Americare came to Cunningham and introduced vital new services to that market. We researched their track record in Kansas and the other states in which they operate and felt strongly that our visions aligned,” Page said. “The board and I are excited to welcome them to Pratt and fully support their venture here.”

While Pratt Rehab residents and their families have a choice of whether to transfer to Grand Plains when it opens, they will be given priority admission status before any other residents. Employees of PRRC too will have priority application status with Americare. Those who choose to transfer will have their seniority honored by Americare.

Based in Sikeston, Missouri and established in 1981, Americare operates 23 skilled nursing and post-acute communities and 110 assisted living and memory care assisted living residences throughout Kansas, Missouri, Mississippi, Illinois and Tennessee. For more information about Grand Plains visit www.grandplainsbyamericare.com.