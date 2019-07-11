The 2019 Great Escape 5K starts at 9 a.m. July 13 in the Old U.S. Disciplinary Barracks parking lot. Same-day registration is 8-8:45 a.m. Individual registration is $25 per person the day of the race, and a family of three is $50 the day of the race. Receive a $5 discount by registering early at runsignup.com. To receive the discounted pricing for a family of three, use the code “FAMILY” during checkout.

The Fort Leavenworth Rod and Gun Club “Not for Sissies” Fun Shoot starts at 9 a.m. July 20 at Brunner Range, 701 Sheridan Drive. Cost is $50 per person and includes 90 targets, 45 pairs, food and opportunities to win prizes. Volunteers are needed and will be entered into an ammunition drawing. To sign-up, volunteer or for more information, call 684-8132.

Pools are now open and summer pool passes are available for purchase at Harney Sports Complex for Grant and Hancock Pools. Cost is $4 for an individual daily pass or $90 for an individual half-summer pass. For more information, call 684-2190/2191.

Strike Zone Bowling Center has new hours. Bowling hours are 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday and noon to 8 p.m. Sunday. The grill is open from 10:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 10:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Saturday and noon to 7 p.m. Sunday.

The Wednesday Golf League meets at 9 a.m. every Wednesday through September at Trails West Golf Course. Cost is $40 for registration and $5 weekly plus greens and cart fees. For more information, call (913) 651-7176.

Better Opportunities for Single Soldiers Bowling Night is 6-9 p.m. every last Friday of the month at Strike Zone Bowling Center. Admission is free for BOSS soldiers.

Family Cosmic Bowling is 5-7 p.m. every first Saturday of the month at Strike Zone Bowling Center. Two hours of bowling and shoe rental are $5 per person. For more information, call (913) 651-2195.

Soldiers, civilians and family members who run, jog, walk or exercise outdoors on post are required to be aware of and comply with Command Policy Letter No. 13, “Running Routes on Fort Leavenworth,” which covers running rules, proper attire, use of headphones and other factors that can affect runner safety. Visit https://home.army.mil/leavenworth/index.php/about/Garrison/garrison-policy-letters.

DoD civilians can participate in the Civilian Fitness program, which allows full-time employees three hours of administrative leave per week for physical training, monitoring and education. For details, call Matt Price at 684-3224.

Brunner Range, 701 Sheridan Drive, offers free skeet shooting lessons at 10 a.m. every Wednesday and Thursday and at 9 a.m. Saturday and Sunday. Equipment rental is available. For more information, call 684-8132.

Trails West Golf Course Enlisted Week is the first through the seventh of each month. Enlisted personnel play free. The offer is valid anytime Monday through Friday and on weekends after 1 p.m. Golf carts are not included.

Trails West Golf Course offers annual passes for $80 or less per month with unlimited greens access and discounts. For more information, call (913) 651-7176.