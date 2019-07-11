Nashville-based blues and Americana singer, songwriter and guitarist Seth Walker and his band will be in concert, sponsored by Acoustic Sounds.
• WHEN: 5 to 10 p.m. Sunday
• WHERE: Chuck's Bar, 600 N. Santa Fe
• INFO: 404-3225
Nashville-based blues and Americana singer, songwriter and guitarist Seth Walker and his band will be in concert, sponsored by Acoustic Sounds.
• WHEN: 5 to 10 p.m. Sunday
• WHERE: Chuck's Bar, 600 N. Santa Fe
• INFO: 404-3225
Choose the plan that’s right for you. Digital access or digital and print delivery.