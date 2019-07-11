Command and General Staff Officer Course students can complete medical in-processing July 15-24 at the Lewis and Clark Center. For more information, call 684-6530/6183.

Ward off tick-borne illnesses with these tips from Munson Army Health Center. To avoid direct contact with ticks, stay away from wooded areas with high grass and leaf litter, and walk in the center of trails. To repel ticks, use repellant that contains 20 percent or more of diethyltoluamide (DEET), picaridin or IR3535 on exposed skin and products that contain 0.5 percent permethrin on clothing. Follow all product instructions. To find and remove ticks on the body, bathe within two hours of coming indoors, conduct a full body tick check, examine gear and pets, tumble dry clothes on high heat for 10 minutes for dry clothing and, if clothing requires washing first, wash in hot water if possible or wash regularly then tumble dry on low heat for 90 minutes or high heat for 60 minutes. Symptoms of illness from a tick bite include rash and fever and can develop several weeks following the bite. If you or a family member has become ill following a tick bite, call Munson Army Health Center at 684-6250 for an appointment with a health care provider.

School and sports physical appointments are currently being booked. All physicals are by appointment only. Students should wear loose clothing to the physical. Parents need to bring completed forms (located on the Munson Army Heath Center website) and the child’s immunization record to the appointment. To make an appointment, call 684-6250.

Munson Army Health Center’s New Pharmacy hours are 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Smith Dental Clinic is currently checking records of new Command and General Staff Officer Course students, National Guard/Reservists need to bring in their DD 2813 or a recent exam.

Strep and Flu testing are available by appointment only. Call 684-6250 to make an appointment with your primary care provider.

Munson Army Health Center will host Tobacco and Vaping Cessation classes from noon to 1 p.m. every Thursday. Check in at the Rehabilitation Center on the first floor near the pharmacy. For more information, call 684-6528/6535.

The Medical Records/ Release of Information office’s hours are 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. For after-hours emergency requests, call 684-6278/6810.

Smith Dental Clinic is closed from 11:40 a.m. to 12:25 p.m. daily for lunch.

Munson Army Health Center will only be accepting money orders for services at the Uniform Business Office in room 173 of Gentry Clinic. Money orders can be purchased at Western Union in the Post Exchange or the post office. Office hours are 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. For more information, call 684-6048.