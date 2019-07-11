Gov. Laura Kelly responded to a threat of legal action from the attorney general Thursday by withdrawing a controversial policy expanding eligibility for short-term food assistance to homeless veterans, people with mental health challenges and teenagers exiting foster care.

Conflict emerged when Republican lawmakers protested action by the Kansas Department for Children and Families to provide an estimated 5,500 adults about $200 per month in food aid, despite those individuals not meeting state law on eligibility based on employment. The supplemental food benefit created in May, which was to have been financed with federal funding, was to be capped by DCF at three months.

"While my team believes the policy we put in place is legally defensible," Kelly said, "we have determined that it isn't worth the cost to Kansas taxpayers to engage in a protracted court battle."

The Democratic governor said the food policy feuding demonstrated GOP leaders were intent on perpetuating "harsh strategy" of denying reasonable financial aid to low-income Kansans. It reflects an agenda resulting in poor children going hungry and being neglected and abused, Kelly said.

In response, the Republican president of the Kansas Senate said her administration's attitude on welfare spending was "repulsive."

Attorney General Derek Schmidt, a Republican, sent the governor an ultimatum Monday regarding the DCF policy. He informed Kelly by letter that enforcement of the work requirement adopted in 2015 during the administration of Gov. Sam Brownback had to be restored by Friday or for her administration to prepare for a legal showdown.

"The DCF legal arguments," Schmidt's letter said, "to the extent they are persuasive at all, at most amount to a declaration that DCF lawyers think they have discovered a legal loophole that allows the agency to evade the clear public policy reflected in state law. That is not how our system of self-government is supposed to work."

Kelly took a swing at the attorney general during a news conference at the Capitol, declaring "how unfortunate that the attorney general saw fit to embrace such a mean-spirited position rather than acknowledge the good we were trying to achieve in helping those less fortunate. It was sadly ironic from an office charged with protecting the well-being of Kansans."

In rebuttal, Schmidt said he received written confirmation the policy had been withdrawn. He referred to backtracking by the governor as "a victory for the rule of law."

"I appreciate that rather than test the current law’s boundaries the governor instead announced her intention to seek her desired policy changes through the legislative process," Schmidt said.

Kelly said she would work with the 2020 Legislature to amend state law guiding allocation of welfare benefits. Her intent would be to return authority to determine program details to state agencies instead of setting out those rules in state statute.

Some Republican legislators had been demanding Kelly explain why DCF policy didn't usurp state law because it went beyond the boundary limiting food assistance to no more than three months in a 36-month period to able-bodied adults between the ages of 18 to 49 and without children.

"What the governor was doing was violating state law in order to provide welfare benefits to thousands of able bodied working age adults who are not meeting the work requirements," said House Majority Leader Dan Hawkins, R-Wichita.

Senate President Susan Wagle, also a Wichita Republican, said it was disturbing the threat of legal action by the attorney general was necessary to get the Kelly administration to back down.

"Her desire to expand welfare to adults, without dependents, who are capable of working is repulsive to hardworking Kansas taxpayers," Wagle said.