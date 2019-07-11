Want to know what the city's "dynamic core" looks like from a dog's perspective? Well, thanks to Boomer, you can.

A 7-year-old black Labrador, Boomer recently got the chance to take a stroll around downtown Topeka and NOTO while wearing a GoPro camera. To witness all that those revitalized areas have to offer from the eyes of Boomer, check out our video at CJOnline.com.

Boomer is from the Helping Hands Humane Society and is a very friendly dog who enjoys walking and meeting new people, so his recent venture was as a good a treat as any Science Diet snack.

Boomer and other dogs are up for adoption at the humane society, 5720 S.W. 21st St.