Topeka police were called to a local hospital early Wednesday after a man walked into the emergency department with a stab wound to his hand, authorities said.

The man arrived around 4:20 a.m. in the emergency department of Stormont Vail Hospital, 1500 S.W. 10th Ave.

A police officer had arrived at the hospital to investigate as of 4:45 a.m.

Police spokeswoman Gretchen Koenen said officers spoke to the victim at the hospital and attempted to locate a crime scene, but weren't successful.

Koenen said the man's injuries weren't life-threatening, adding that he is expected to make a full recovery.

The incident remained under investigation.

Anyone with information may call Shawnee County Crime Stoppers at 785-234-0007.