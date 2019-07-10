Kansas Supreme Court Justice Lee Johnson plans to bring a nearly 20-year career on the appellate bench to a close in September, granting Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly an opportunity to put an imprint on the state's highest court.

Johnson was placed on the Supreme Court in 2007 and previously served as a member of the Kansas Court of Appeals.

"It has been a profound honor and privilege to be a part of the highest court in Kansas, as well as the Court of Appeals, and to serve with so many knowledgeable and collegial jurists on both appellate courts," Johnson said. "For that indescribable experience, I particularly thank Governors Bill Graves and Kathleen Sebelius for taking a chance on a small-town lawyer."

Johnson graduated from Washburn University's law school and practiced law in Caldwell. He also was a city attorney in Argonia, Hunnewell and Caldwell.

Chief Justice Lawton Nuss said the Supreme Court would miss Johnson's "unique, thoughtful perspectives" that frequently compelled colleagues to examine their own positions.

"While his fellow justices did not often change their minds, Justice Johnson's views usually contributed to more-closely reasoned decisions by the court. It's a real loss for Kansas," Nuss said.

Kelly, who took office in January, will make use of the state's merit-based nomination process to fill the vacancy upon Johnson's retirement Sept. 8. The state's nine-member nominating commission will consider applications, interview nominees and submit a list of three names to the governor. She makes the final appointment, which isn't subject to confirmation by the Kansas Senate.

"Justice Lee Johnson has been a dedicated and distinguished public servant, first in Sumner County and then for 18 years on the bench in Kansas," Kelly said.

Her predecessors, Republican Govs. Sam Brownback and Jeff Colyer, made one appointment to the Supreme Court during during their eight years in office. In 2014, Brownback shook up the judicial system by naming first-year state Court of Appeals Judge Caleb Stegall to a vacancy on the Supreme Court.

The new justice selected by Kelly would, after serving one year on the court, stand for a retention vote in the next statewide general election. Retained justices serve six-year terms.

In 2016, Brownback contributed money to a failed campaign to convince voters not to retain Justice Dan Biles, Justice Carol Beier, Justice Marla Lukert and Nuss.

Conservative House and Senate members are expected to push in 2020 for placement on a statewide ballot an amendment to the Kansas Constitution requiring nominees to the Supreme Court to undergo a confirmation process in the Senate.