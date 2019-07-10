Grain markets
Kanza Co-op: Wheat $4.14; Corn $4.11; Milo $3.71; Soybeans $7.84
PCP prices: Wheat $4.01; Corn $4.35; Milo/cwt. $6.53; Soybeans $7.99
Scoular: Wheat $4.19; Corn $4.20; Milo $3.90; Soybeans $8.17
