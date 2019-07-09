A Salina man faces recommended charges of aggravated domestic battery and trespassing, based on two incidents that occurred on July 1 and 8.

According to a report by Capt. Paul Forrester of the Salina Police Department, an officer was called to the 300 block of Gail Drive about 8 p.m. Monday by a 24-year-old female who reported that her ex-boyfriend was knocking on the window of her residence and refusing to leave. After arriving at the scene, the officer encountered David Hardesty, 48, of Salina, riding a bicycle in the area and told Hardesty they needed to talk about a possible trespassing charge and a prior incident involving an alleged domestic battery.

Before Hardesty could be taken into custody, Forrester said, he took off running. After being cornered at a dead end drainage ditch behind Sams Club, Hardesty struggled with the arresting officer and finally was taken into custody after two other officers arrived at the scene.

Forrester said Hardesty faces recommended charges of aggravated domestic battery, domestic battery, trespassing and interference with a law enforcement officer based on that incident and a prior July 1 incident in which he allegedly grabbed and attempted to strangle a 42-year-old Salina woman in the 400 block of South Eighth Street.