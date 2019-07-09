The East Crawford Recreation Area, 1801 Markley Road, no longer is a drop-off location for storm debris, which includes limbs, brush, logs and stumps.

Residents can take their storm debris free of charge to the Salina Municipal Solid Waste Landfill, 4292 S. Burma Road, while open. Regular landfill operating hours are 7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.

Materials not accepted include sod, grass, dirt, lumber, rock, animal waste, trash, food waste and decorative grasses.

Loads of 560 pounds or more will be charged $35.50 per ton. Commercial operators can dispose of tree waste at the landfill for one-half of the normal tipping fee.

For more information, call 309-5750.