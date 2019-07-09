Summer classes at several locations give artists of all ages something to consider.

There hasn’t been any reason for those with an artistic bent to be bored in Pratt this summer. Between Maker Zone activities at the Pratt Public Library, a plethora of art classes offered at the Vernon Filley Art Museum and Pinterest classes at Home Lumber & Supply, the choices have been interesting.

At the Maker Zone, tie-dyed shirts were on tap for this week’s artists, while tied in knots (macrame’), spectacular string art, colorful wire bracelets and lapel flowers have been the rage in Vernon Filley sponsored art classes. On July 11, a group of artists, age 4th grade and up, will be painting acrylic daisies on a background of stars at Park Hills Country Club, also a Vernon Filley sponsored class.

“It just seems like there is a lot of interest in art classes,” said Brian Pixler, a Home Lumber employee and art class teacher. “We had a class here in April where we had so many sign up that we had to hold an additional day. It’s just a lot of fun.”

While Home Lumber is not the typical place one might consider going for art class, business owner Myron Bartel said it has been a successful venture for his place in Pratt.

“I actually heard about a lumberyard in Norton sponsoring art classes and looked into it,” Bartel said. “We decided to try it here using Pinterest inspired projects. The response has been great.”

In April, Home Lumber hosted a class to make serving trays with handles. It was a practical item that could be used to serve cookies or crackers and cheese. In May, special instructors were brought in to lead participants in painting a ‘Welcome’ sign on a ceder fence picket, again useful at the front door or out in the yard.

“I guess our motivation has been to bring people in and expose them to the resources we have here, plus we really enjoy building relationships and just connecting with the people in our community,” said Pixler.

In June, Pixler led a class on building planter boxes and painting them patriotic colors.

“The best part about that project was that I could introduce the participants to power tools and teach them how to use a power miter saw and impact drivers, among other things,” he said.

Pixler recently retired from teaching woodworking classes at USD 382, so he has enjoyed putting those skills to use at the lumberyard.

Art classes in July in the Pratt community range from a wooden ‘spoonful of sugar’ decorating class (to coincide with the 2019 Pratt County Fair theme) at the library, to hombre style painting for kids and paper art at the Vernon Filley. On July 27, the Vernon Filley is sponsoring a non-traditional watercolor 101 class for adults, to be held at the Park Hills Country Club, taught by area artist Darren Parker. Persons interested in participating may sign up at indicated locations.

The heat has put a hold on a July art project at the Home Lumber store, but Bartel said kid-focused plans were in the works.

“We have a very low price-point because we just want people to be able to afford and enjoy creating art,” he said.

To learn more about art classes in the area visit the Pratt Public Library, Vernon Filley Art Museum and Home Lumber & Supply online.