TOPEKA — A Topeka police officer shot and killed a dog Sunday night in the city's Highland Park neighborhood after the canine attacked him multiple times, authorities said.

The officer was taken to a Topeka hospital for treatment of a dog bite and released.

Topeka police Lt. Manny Munoz said officers responded at 8:32 p.m. to a domestic disturbance at 2405 S.E. Michigan Ave. As police were walking up to the residence, Munoz said, "a dog came out charging" and attacked one of the officers.

"The dog bit the officer once, and the officer was able to step backwards in an attempt to get away," Munoz said.

After the dog charged the officer again, Munoz said, the officer fired his department-issued handgun several times, striking and killing the dog.

Munoz said police continued investigating the original domestic disturbance call and what led to the dog getting out of the home.

The officer's dog bite marked the second time in about an hour and a half that an individual was attacked by a dog in Topeka. Munoz said that around 7:02 p.m. Sunday, another person was attacked by a dog in the 3200 block of S.E. Girard.

In the Girard incident, a woman was bitten by a dog and was taken by private vehicle to a Topeka hospital, Munoz said.

Officers located the dog that had bitten the woman, Munoz said. The owner "was very cooperative," and the dog was taken by the police department's animal control officers and placed in quarantine, Munoz said.

Sunday's incidents marked the most recent in a spate of recent dog attacks in the capital city.

• On June 24, two children were injured when they were attacked by a dog in Chesney Park, near the 1800 block of S.W. Clay.

• On Thursday, a woman was attacked by a German shepherd as she was walking her Chihuahua in front of the Tyler Towers senior high-rise building at 600 S.W. 14th. The German shepherd was taken by animal control officers and placed in quarantine.

• And on Friday, a 4-year-old girl suffered what police said were "serious" injuries after she was bitten by a dog in the 300 block of S.E. Lawrence. The girl was taken to a local hospital for treatment. The dog was taken by animal control officers.