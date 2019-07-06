Visitors will be able to touch a shark later this month at the Topeka Zoo in Gage Park.

That opportunity will be available at "Saving Sharks," a seasonal exhibit that will be open from late July through the end of September in the zoo's former Butterfly Pavilion, the zoo said in a news release this past week.

"You're going to want to SEA what's coming to the Topeka Zoo," the release said.

"Somefin big will soon be washing up on our shore!" the zoo said on its Facebook page. "SHARKS!"

Saving Sharks is a "shark touch experience" where guests will interact directly with bamboo sharks at the exhibit's West-Pacific Touch Tank, the news release said.

It indicated that though Kansas is landlocked, people here have an immense impact on oceans around the world because our drains lead to the Kansas River and eventually pour into the Gulf of Mexico.

"Because we want people who live in northeast Kansas to better understand the impact they have on ocean health, the Topeka zoo will feature an exhibit this summer designed to connect people who live here to the plight of sharks — Saving Sharks!" the release said.

It said the world's oceans are experiencing a crisis due to human impact, with many species dealing with the effects of pollution, overfishing and severe temperature shifts.

Sharks are taking one of the hardest hits, according to the zoo's Facebook page.

It said Saving Sharks will "create waves of excitement and awareness of sharks through an interactive, bamboo shark touch experience as well as a shark research station where you can learn how scientists save sharks and what you can do to help."

The exhibit will also offer an opportunity to build a sand castle, the release said.

Entry will be covered by the zoo's admission cost, which is $7.75 for adults, $6.75 for senior citizens ages 65 and older, $6.25 for children ages 3 to 12, free for children under 2 and free for members of Friends of the Topeka Zoo who show their membership card and photo identification.

The zoo is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., seven days a week.