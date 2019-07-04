Pratt city commissioners lend financial support to walking trail project during regular meeting.

Pratt city commissioners voted to fund up to $6,000 for a five-foot walkway called the Iowa Street Trail project at their regular meeting Monday. The walking path will run from Iowa Street to Washington Street.

Pratt Health Foundation Executive Director DeWayne Bryan requested the city’s financial help to assure that funding for the first phase of the two-phase $28,000 project is in place by September for the trail, which is scheduled, for completion next year.

“We came up a little short,” Bryan told commissioners in requesting the city’s financial support.

Bryan said the goal of the project is to provide additional opportunities for walking in the southwest sector of town, both for residents of the area and for Southwest Elementary School students.

Phase I of the project, scheduled for completion by September, is for trail construction running north and south on Iowa Street.

Phase II, scheduled for next year, is for construction of the trail from Iowa Street to Washington Street, which will provide a loop trail that does not involve crossing any city streets.

The Health Foundation’s interest is in providing opportunities for walking because of the health benefits for all ages, Bryan said.

City commissioners also approved Pratt Public Library’s proposed budget request for Fiscal Year 2020 as presented by Library Director Eric Killough in the total amount of $186,148.82 from the city, which, Killough said is down by $54 from this year’s budget.

Commissioners Jason Leslie and Don Peters complimented Killough on the activities of the library.

“I hear great things about the library from the community,” Peters said.

Killough outlined eight new programs initiated this year and said he has also provided for pay raises for the library staff of five full-time employees, himself excluded.

“I’m always looking for better ways to serve the community,” Killough said. “That’s what I’m all about.”

Speaking on behalf of the Pratt Community Theatre proposed 4-plex cinema, PCT Board President Bill Keller said fundraising for the is proceeding under the direction of Dwight Crosby, senior project director for Opportunity Funding of Topeka.

Crosby said he has established an office on Main Street and is making contacts for financial support.

“We need everybody who gets enthused to pass the word,” Crosby said.

The proposed theater will be located in off Highway 54 on the east edge of Pratt, where other development is taking place, including the new Dollar Tree store and nearby, the Pratt Community College Track and Soccer Complex, currently under construction.

Pledges are being solicited at this point and will be used to pay for construction costs to assure that there will be no outstanding debt on the proposed $3.9 million 4-plex cinema. When pledges are called in, they will be tax-deductible.

Theater revenues will be used to pay operating expenses, and because Pratt Community Theatre is a 501.c3 non-profit organization, additional funds generated above operating expenses will be made available to other non-profit organizations, which could include Youth Core Ministries, which owns and operates the Barron in downtown Pratt.

“It’s a very good community asset,” Crosby said.

He added that the proposed 4-plex could also be used for other activities, including conferences and that it would also be a good tool for recruiting professionals and that it could draw visitors to town from surrounding communities and also capitalize on those traveling to Pratt for athletic and other events.

“There’s a lot of buzz,” Commissioner Jason Leslie said.

Commissioners also approved the purchase from Solomon Corporation of a 300 KVA 277/480 transformer at a cost of $11,270 for the Track and Field Complex. Pratt Electric Utility Director Jamie Huber told commissioners the transformer is needed because of a change in voltage requirements and that it could be delivered within a week.