Kansas Highway Patrol officials reported a pair of fatality crashes on Wednesday, the first day of the Fourth of July holiday weekend.

A Burlington man was reported to have died from injuries suffered in a single-vehicle crash that was reported at 2:50 p.m. Wednesday near 17th Road and Native Lane in Coffey County. The location was about 2 miles northeast of New Strawn.

The patrol said a 1994 Pontiac passenger car was westbound on 17th Road when it drifted off the roadway to the right, struck the guardrail, then came back onto the road. The car then left the road to the left and struck the guardrail, coming to rest against the guardrail on the left side of the road.

The driver, Vance E. Crutchfield, 48, of Burlington, was taken to Coffey County Hospital in Burlington, where he was pronounced dead. The patrol said Crutchfield, who was alone in the car, was wearing a seat belt.

Another fatality crash was a reported Wednesday in Butler County.

The patrol said that crash was reported at 6:24 a.m. Wednesday on US-400 highway, about a mile east of S.E. Ellis Road.

Vehicle 1 was westbound and Vehicle 2 was eastbound. Vehicle 1 crossed the center line and struck vehicle 2. Weather conditions at the time of crash may have been a contributing factor in the accident.

In that crash, the patrol said, a 2017 Toyota Corolla was westbound on US-400 when it crossed the center line and struck a 2015 Ford F-450 pickup truck that was traveling east on the highway.

The driver of the Toyota, Matthew C. Crouch, 19, of Climax, was pronounced dead at the scene. The patrol said Crouch was wearing a seat belt.

The driver of the Ford pickup truck, Steven K. Simpson , 31, of Cottonwood Falls, was reported to have a possible minor injury. Simpson was wearing a seat belt, the patrol said. There was no indication that he was transported to a hospital.

The patrol said weather conditions may have contributed to the crash.

Both drivers were reported to be alone in their vehicles.