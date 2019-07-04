Today's installment of Throwback Thursday takes us to the 4600 block of West Nickerson Boulevard.

L.W. Yaggy came to this area on a goose hunting trip in 1884 and watched a well being dug on the Thomas Parker ranch. Water was found only two feet deep. Yaggy purchased the entire estate of 1,350 acres and planted 500 acres with a million catalpa trees and 50,000 apple trees.

In 1915, the Yaggy Plantation sold 210,000 bushels of apples and employed 30 workers.

The Yaggy family owned the property for 130 years. In 2016, Craig and Lucinda Piligian purchased the property and are remodeling the Sears & Roebuck homes. The fruit depot has been razed and the homes at 4603 W. Nickerson Boulevard are looking better than ever.