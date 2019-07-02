Greensburg PowerUp puts together fun activities for all ages on July 4.

The PowerUp community group has been working diligently to make the 4th of July in Greensburg a memorable one for anyone interested in attending. The day will be filled with fun activities for the whole family.

It will start off at 8 a.m. Thursday with a 5K run sponsored by The Classroom. Runners will sign up at 7 a.m. south of the Centra Bank, in the first block of Florida St. The 1 mile Kids Fun Run starts immediately following the 5K runners at the same location.

Haviland Telephone Company is sponsoring a free movie, “Despicable Me,” at the Twilight Theater at 11 a.m. After the movie, Centra Bank is having a free hotdog cookout at the theater at 12:30 p.m.

Other snacks may be purchased for the movie, from the snack bar in the theater. After the show, the city pool will be open from 1-7 p.m. for water fun.

Folks are invited to bring chairs and blankets to the Big Well Park where the PowerUp group will serve hamburgers at 7 p.m.

“We pushed back the time a little from previous years,” said Katie-Lee Harrison, a member of the PowerUp. ”We wanted to give time for everyone to get done with the other activities of the day.”

A freewill donation will be collected for the hamburgers to help assist with next years event costs. This year, a live band will play between the food and the fireworks display. Troy Kirby’s band “Love Handle” will continue playing at the 5.4.7 Art Center until midnight following the fireworks display.

Following the hamburger supper, Lighthouse Worship Center and the First Baptist Church serve ice cream and cake for a donation as well.

There will be games for the kids to play and plenty of time for visiting before Mayor Matt Christienson lights off fireworks at dark.

This is the 5th annual event for the fourth of July, the PowerUps have organized. Donations from The City of Greensburg, Dillons, Kiowa County Chamber of Commerce, Kiowa County Pharmacy, Peter Kern Custom Carpentry and the Christienson family, as well as others, have made the event possible.

“We are just so appreciative of all the donations and support we have received in putting all this together, “ Harrison said. “We couldn’t have done it without everyone’s help. About 15 volunteers have been leading this project with many more volunteers expected to help on 4th of July.”