A team of small town baseball boys made a name for themselves at the USSSA State Tournament this past weekend, getting 2nd out of 54 teams.

The 14U Huskers with players from Pratt, Iuka, Preston, Cunningham, Stafford, St. John, and Greensburg, made their way up to Kansas City for the three-day state tournament.

They started off Friday morning with a 9-4 win against the LV Pioneers. They finished off the day with another win against the Clutch Performance Academy, 10-2. They wrapped up pool play early Saturday morning with a 4-4 tie against Gardner Thunder.

They entered bracket play as the #10 seed on Saturday night and defeated Topeka Thunder 7-4 to move on in bracket play. They ended Saturday with another win against the Wichita Aeros, 5-2, to make it to the last day.

Sunday morning they racked up another win against the Lawrence Royals, 8-4. Then, they beat out Kansas Rage, 14-7, to make it to the championship against the Olathe Vipers. Unfortunately, they fell to the Vipers 10-2 to earn second place at the state tournament.

“The atmosphere after the last game was a little somber for the boys. They had worked their tails off to get into the championship only to lose,” said assistant coach Chad Pore, “As coaches and parents we were definitely sad to lose, but so proud of the boys and how they fought to be one of the final two teams standing.”

However, the Huskers still have two more chances to take the championship title this season. They will be going to the USSSA 14 U AA World Series in Liberty, MO July 5th - 9th and then they will play in the Kansas National Baseball Congress 14U State Tournament in Hays July 12th - 14th.

Team members and their residency are: Pratt - Easton Rector, Dawson Malone; Iuka - Tucker Eisenhower, Johnny Martinez; Preston - Dawson Evert; Cunningham - Lane Halderson; Stafford - Dylan Gantz; St. John - Caden McCandless; Greensburg - Brady Deterding, Caydan Pore, Connor Pore.



