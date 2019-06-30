The Salina Liberty's goal all season has been simple: reach the Champions Indoor Football league title game and win it.

The Liberty are now one win away from accomplishing that goal, but not until after a few heart-stopping moments during a 44-42 victory over the Omaha Beef on Saturday night in the CIF playoff semifinals at the Tony's Pizza Events Center.

Tracy Brooks scored three touchdowns in the first quarter and four for the game as the Liberty claimed the CIF's Northern Division crown. They will travel to Albuquerque, N.M., on July 13 to face the defending champion and top-seeded Duke City Gladiators for the overall league championship.

What looked to be an easy victory turned into a nail-biter as Omaha scored two touchdowns in the final three minutes and attempted a two-point conversion play with no time left that could have sent the game into overtime.

But linebacker Dontra Matthews was at the right place at the right time, knocking down Omaha quarterback Derrick Bernard's pass to give the Liberty the win and send them into the league championship game.

“That last drive was crazy. I mean, we were just trying to make a play,” said Matthews, who finished with nine tackles. “My team needed me to step up big and I did; stay home and make (Bernard) make a decision. That's what coach always tells us in the game plan, make (the opposing quarterback) make a decision for us.”

And, when the ball hit the turf and the celebration began, Matthews could think of just one thing.

“I’m going to the ‘ship; going back to the ‘ship; trying to bring it back to Salina,” Matthews said with a big grin.

The Liberty controlled things for much of the game, leading by 21 points in the first and second quarters. But the Salina club began trading field goals for Omaha touchdowns as the Beef closed the gap. Bernard, who was Salina's quarterback during the 2018 season, was the catalyst.

“We knew they were going to make a run,” Matthews said. “They have a good team and a great coach and great players. Bernard is hard to contain and a great guy. He's a hell of an athlete. We knew he was going to come out and make plays.”

Brooks made a ton of plays as well for the Liberty, rushing for 68 yards on 18 carries and catching eight passes for 79 yards.

“That's my guy," said Liberty quarterback Andrew Jackson, who completed 20 of 35 passes for 201 yards and one touchdown. “He's been here two years before me, but I remember when he and I came into the camp this year. We came in with the same goal and the same mindset that, ‘Hey, we’re here to win a championship.’ He played great.”

The Liberty (9-4) couldn't have got off to a better start in this one. By the time Omaha had snapped the ball for the second time on offense, the Liberty held a 14-0 lead.

The Liberty took the opening kickoff and moved 34 yards in six plays before Brooks scored on an eight-yard run with 11:13 left in the first quarter.

It would be the first of three touchdown runs by Brooks in the opening period.

The Beef (8-5), who had been on the wrong end of the turnover margin in the first two games between the two teams, turned the ball over on its first snap from scrimmage when the Liberty's Travis Taylor recovered the fumble. Four plays later, Brooks scored again, this time from three yards out with 8:56 left in the first quarter.

Taylor was in the middle of things again a short time later when he blocked a 32-yard field goal attempt by Omaha's Zeke Arevalo.

It was a 21-0 game after the first quarter and still a 17-point game (27-10) at halftime. Salina looked to have the game in hand after a two-yard TD run by Brooks gave them a 44-29 lead with 6:50 remaining in the game. But Bernard connected with Julian Stafford on a TD pass with 3:09 left to make it an eight-point game.

Liberty kicker Jimmy Allen, who had been perfect all night with three field goals and five extra points, then missed a 35-yard field goal with 36 seconds left. The Beef, starting at their own 5-yard line, drove 45 yards in six plays before Bernard scored on a spinning 4-yard run with no time left on the clock.

But Matthews made the play of the game on defense, stopping the two-point conversion and securing the win.

“It's been a long time coming,” Salina head coach Heron O'Neal said. “I’m just so excited to have that (division) trophy here in Salina, especially when everyone doubted us and said, ‘You go there to coach, it's like a coach's purgatory.’

“They said we can't do this, we can't do that. Our schedule was the toughest in the league, but we won it when it counted.”

Bernard finished the game with 248 yards of total offense for Omaha, including 154 in the second half. He completed 18 of 24 passes for 174 yards and three touchdowns and also ran for two scores. The Liberty's Naiquan Thomas led the way on defense with 11 tackles.