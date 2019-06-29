PRATT — Kenneth “KP” R. Poschen, 78, passed away Wednesday, June 12, 2019 at Pratt Health and Rehab in Pratt, Ks. He was born January 1, 1941 in Pratt, the son of George and Mary (Hembree) Poschen. He married Shirley. She preceded him in death on July 1, 2006.

He was a truck driver/mechanic and owned his own trucking business. He traveled a lot and had various jobs in construction. He also had lived in Arizona.

He is survived by his mother, Mary Poschen of Pratt; daughter, Ginny Poschen of Byers; son, Matthew Poschen of Pratt; sister Christine (Ronnie) Prunty of Brighten, Illinois; grandchildren Ashley and Conner Furey, Dannie Phye and Khloey Conn.

Kenny is preceded in death by his dad, George Poschen; son, Marty Furey; and brother, Ray Poschen.

Cremation has taken place. A Celebration of Life will be held at 2:00 p.m., Friday, July 5, 2019 at The Front Porch, 115 E. 4th, Pratt with Pastor Scott Powell presiding. Inurnment will be at a later date in Iuka Cemetery, Iuka.

Memorials may be made to Pratt Senior Center in care of Larrison Mortuary. Condolences may be left at www.larrisonmortuary.com.