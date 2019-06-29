Two arrested; woman flees deputies

KIOWA COUNTY — Kiowa County Sheriff Chris Tedder released information regarding the arrests of Luz Moralez and Olga Morales on June 21.

In the news release, Tedder stated that a Kiowa County sheriff’s deputy initiated a traffic stop on Kansas Avenue at Olive Street in Greensburg.

“The deputy stopped the vehicle for possibly having illegally tinted windows,” the news release said. “As the deputy was speaking with the driver, he smelled the odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle and initiated a probable cause search.

“During the search, an amount of suspected methamphetamine and a glass smoking pipe was located under the driver seat.”

Luz Moralez was arrested in connection with possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

During the arrest, a woman driving another vehicle arrived at the scene.

“The deputies were attempting to leave the scene when the female made a threatening statement to the deputies,” said the news release. “A pursuit ensued lasting about seven blocks in the city of Greensburg, where the driver pulled into the parking stall of the Kiowa County Courthouse and stopped.”

Olga Morales was arrested in connection with criminal threat, interference with a law enforcement officer, fleeing and eluding, reckless driving and no turn signal.

Soil workshop set for Monday

A workshop on the health of soil is set for Mondy in Pomona. The Franklin and Osage County Conservation Districts, along with the Pomona WRAPS, Kansas Department of Agriculture Division of Conservation and the Marais des Cygnes Regional Advisory Committee are having a free Soil Health Workshop 9 a.m.to 4 p.m. Monday at the Pomona Community Center, 219 Jefferson, Pomona. Free lunch will be provided.

Speakers will include Doug Peterson, Iowa/Missouri Regional Soil Health Specialist with the National Soil Health Division of NRCS and Candy Thomas, Kansas/Nebraska Regional Soil Health Specialist with the National Soil Health Division of NRCS.

For more information, call the Ottawa conservation district at (785) 241-7201 or Lyndon at (785) 828-3458.