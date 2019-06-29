HAVEN — The Hesston Swathers summer baseball team claimed a split Friday against the Haven Wildcats in Haven.

Hesston won the first game 15-4, but lost the second game 16-13.

In the first game, Hesston scored in each of the first four innings to take a 10-0 lead. Haven replied with a run in the fifth and three runs in the sixth. The Swathers put things away with five runs in the seventh.

Kaleb Hansen went two for three hitting for Hesston with three RBIs. Dalton Carey went two for four with three RBIs. Jared Nelson went two for six with three RBIs. Jackson Humphreys went three for six with two RBIs. Ty Schroeder also drove in two runs.

Humphrey pitched a complete-game win, allowing two earned runs on six hits with two walks and 12 strikeouts.

Tyler Rogers took the loss for Haven.

In the second game, Haven led 6-5 after two inning. Hesston scored in every inning, but the third and seventh innings. Haven scored in every inning but the third. Haven scored four runs in the bottom of the seventh to claim the win.

Traven Letterman went two for three hitting for Haven with three RBIs. Hunter Galloway went three for four with two RBIs. Mario Quinterno went two for two with two RBIs. Rogers also drove in two runs.

Nelson drove in four runs for Hesston. Carey went two for four hitting with two RBIs. Cody Wohlgemuth went two for three with an RBI. Humphreys went two for four.

Haven used three pitchers with Benaiah Yoder throwing 2.2 innings of relief for the win. Karter Cooprider struck out six in 3.2 innings.

Carey pitched 4.1 innings for the loss, striking out five. Nelson struck out three in 1.2 innings.

Hesston is 8-8-1.

First game

Hesston;124;300;5;—15;12;3

Haven;000;013;0;—4;6;4

Humphrey (W) and Wohlgemuth; Rogers (L), Quintero 4 and Galloway, Cooprider 4.

Second game

Hesston;410;143;0;—13;8;1

Haven;240;334;x;—16;13;3

Carey (L), Nelson 5 and Schilling; Rogers, Cooprider 2, Yoder (W) 5 and McCrory.